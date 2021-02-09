Washington & Wentz: Not A Trade Match?

Wentz' departure from the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be imminent. Where does the WFT stand here?

Washington is looking for an upgrade at QB.

But Washington isn't looking at Carson Wentz.

Per a report, the Washington Football Team hasn't engaged in talks about Wentz, notable because WFT is certainly casting a wide net in its search ... but isn't fishing within the NFC East pond it knows so well.

Wentz' departure from the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be imminent. It's an open NFL secret that the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts are the frontrunners for the services of Wentz, a former high first-round pick who last year got benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Sources tell us that San Francisco is also in the hunt for Wentz.

Washington made an offer to the Lions for Matt Stafford (sources tell us it was a first-round pick, a third-round pick and a player) before the Rams won that bidding. Washington has been connected to interest in Sam Darnold of the Jets. And there are rumors that have Washington using selection No. 19 in the NFL Draft on a QB - or moving up to take one.

We are also under the impression that while Washington has great admiration for Houston's disgruntled Deshaun Watson, WFT views that trade price tag as being too high.

Wentz' numbers aren't good; in 2020 he finished with 16 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions. More troublesome, though, is the lack of faith his locker room reportedly had in him. Wentz' confidence, as a result, is likely not high.

And maybe that's reason enough for Washington to look elsewhere.