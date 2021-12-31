Washington vs. Eagles: WFT Signs New Punter

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Washington vs. Eagles: Tress Way COVID Means WFT Signs New Punter

    Winslow is working to hang on in the NFL after a handful of appearances in recent years.
    At 6-9, the Washington Football Team has very little margin for error in its must-win meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 on Sunday. 

    And that means even getting it right on every punt.

    Even if coach Ron Rivera gets his team to overcome the “real-life shit” that has plagued the franchise, and does so in a way that allows the WFT to grab a couple of wins to close out the regular season, the Football Team will need some help in order to have any hope at a spot in the postseason tournament.

    And it also needs a punter.

    Washington made a move Friday morning to bolster the effort, the signing of Ryan Winslow coming on the heels of punter Tress Way having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. 

    Winslow is working to hang on in the NFL after a handful of appearances in recent years. Winslow played in one game with the Cardinals this season and played in two games with the Carolina Panthers.

    Way is in his eighth NFL season, all of them with Washington. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 when he averaged a league-best 49.6 yards per punt.

    Way has punted 54 times (good for 49.2 yards per punt) through 15 games in 2021.

    The Washington Football Team lost to the Eagles (now 8-7) in Philadelphia in Week 15, 27-17. The WFT was without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, backup Kyle Allen, safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller due to COVID-19. While Washington continues to suffer with COVID and injuries, this group, according to Rivera, continues to fight through adversity.

