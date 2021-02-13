Washington 'Evaluating' Russell Wilson Trade - Report

"Monitoring,'' of course, isn't the same as "making a trade offer'' or even "reaching out.'' But the NFL QB Carousel is spinning. And Russell Wilson just hopped aboard.

Russell Wilson has joined the QB Carousel with his comments displaying unhappiness with his situation with the Seattle Seahawks. And because the Washington Football Team is watching the carousel spin?

It's logical to say that Washington is watching Wilson.

“They’re certainly going to be evaluating any quarterback who’s available,'' reporter jason La Canfora said while appearing on 106.7 the Fan’s BMitch & Finlay Show. "Like this Russell Wilson chatter is not lost on them I can assure you that. And it’s more than chatter, there’s a thing brewing there. ...

"People are monitoring it. And I can tell you Washington is doing that.''

"Monitoring,'' of course, isn't the same as "making a trade offer'' or even "reaching out.'' And Wilson himself, during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, stated that he's not even sure the Seahawks are willing to make him available.

Wilson's bottom line in Seattle is that he would like more say in the team’s roster makeup, citing the power Tom Brady has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are therefore two driving forces here: The increasing demand for power from QBs ... and the increasing willingness of them - from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to Deshaun Watson in Houston - to go public with "or-else'' threats to leave.

Wilson, at the age of 32, remains a stellar player and the centerpiece of one of the NFL's most consistently successful programs. It seems unlikely that Seattle would part with him, given the financial implications ... but the Seahawks would be offered a monster package if they are willing to listen.

Meanwhile, Washington has indicated that it might not be in the "monster deal'' business; that's been the indication specifically as it regards Watson and the same logic would seem to apply here. They were in on the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, though, and we know for a fact they've inquired about trading for Sam Darnold of the New York Jets.

Russell Wilson leaving Washington State for Washington, D.C.? We'll keep our eyes on that spinning QB Carousel.

