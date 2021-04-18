Washington Ex CB, Age 35, Wants One More Shot

Rodgers-Cromartie "hasn’t given up on the idea of playing'' in the NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie spent a decade as an NFL cornerback, having made two Pro Bowls and second team All-Pro in 2016. But despite having retired twice a couple of years ago - most recently as a member of the Washington Football Team - he says he isn’t done yet.

Rodgers-Cromartie "hasn’t given up on the idea of playing'' in the NFL again, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

At his height, Rodgers-Cromartie was a first-round pick in 2008 of the Arizona Cardinals, and had 13 interceptions in his first three seasons.

At what was presumed to be the end? He played just two games in Washington, starting one of them, during the 2019 season. In those two games, he recorded seven total tackles. He was placed on injured reserve on September of 2019 after sustaining a torn ligament in his ankle.

That emergence in Washington came after he'd made a stop with the Raiders, and in October of 2018, Rodgers-Cromartie also announced his retirement.

Rodgers-Cromartie came out of retirement to sign with the WFT on March in 2019, but in the total of those two seasons, he only participated in nine total NFL games. There is talk of him going into coaching, maybe at his alma mater of Tennessee State, but first will come scheduled workouts for NFL teams, with the hope that one club will take one last look at Rodgers-Cromartie before, maybe on his terms, he will announce one last retirement.

