WFT Ex QB Alex Smith To Join Deshaun Watson's Texans?

The NFL Game of QB Musical Chairs may be about to spin again in an interesting way that in a peripheral way involves the Washington Football Team.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans could look to employ Alex Smith should Deshaun Watson for some reason not be available to Houston in 2021.

Why might the Texans' biggest star not be available? Those potential reasons range from him being traded (as is his wish) to him holding out to him being suspended by the NFL to him being entangled in the legal process due to the accusations of sexual misconduct by massage therapists.

It has been speculated, as a result of the NFL Network report, that Smith - the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 for a Washington team that has since turned the page at QB and signed Ryan Fitzpatrick - would "serve as a temporary starting QB if Watson isn't on the active roster for any reason for Week 1 of the 2021 season.'' Our team sources in Houston dispute that projection, as the Texans have already signed 31-year-old vet Tyrod Taylor as that just-in-case starter.

But we agree with Pelissero's view regarding Houston simply contemplating competition at positions.

As he said during a Friday NFL Network segment, "Look at what (Houston general manager) Nick Caserio has done at other positions. He wants competition on that roster.''

In that sense, the Houston plan echoes what coach Ron Rivera has said about the WFT QB situation, pledging that he wants to set up Taylor Heinicke as someone who competes at camp with Fitzpatrick.

And Smith? We still think there are better landing spots for him where he would be the clear No. 2, but also have a chance to win. (The Dallas Cowboys behind Dak Prescott, for instance.) But Houston has every reason to respect his resume, as he capped his comeback from that devastating leg injury to compiled a 5-1 record as a starter with the WFT despite some mediocre numbers (his 1,582 passing yards came along with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

