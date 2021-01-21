Washington Ex QB Haskins Gets NFL Second Chance

A tryout comes due to whatever talent Dwayne Haskins has. And it also comes due to the connections the former Washington QB has with one of the men in charge in Pittsburgh.

The week that he was released by the Washington Football Team, Washington Football at SI offered some "educated speculation that eventually, the Pittsburgh Steelers might eventually give Dwayne Haskins a look. Our logic? Beyond the fact that QBs with talent - carrying whatever other baggage - don't grow on trees, was this:

Haskins and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin share an agent.

And so, no, we're not surprised that Haskins has a visit scheduled with the Steelers today.

Washington released Haskins, the 2019 first-round pick out of Ohio State, on Dec. 28, less than 24 hours after he was a mess on the field (with three turnovers) in a loss to the Panthers and worse, was found in violation of pandemic protocols after being caught partying with several people without a mask.

Haskins' punishment? First, he was fined $40,000 by Washington. Then he lost his captaincy as a result of that incident. Then he lost his job.

Haskins, who also worked out with the Carolina Panthers, struggled during his time with Washington, this year managing five touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his 16 career NFL starts, Haskins has just 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Part of the Washington mistake here was the over-drafting of Haskins, the direct error of owner Dan Snyder. And part of it was Haskins' own fault, as he has since admitted.

“Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said on Dec. 28 after the team released Haskins. “I hope he learns from these experiences. Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”

The Steelers have only two QBs under contract. The tryout comes with no risk, financial or otherwise. It also comes due to whatever talent Haskins has. And it also comes due to the connections Haskins has with one of the men in charge in Pittsburgh.

