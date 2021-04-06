Washington Ex 'Star' CB Signs With Lions - What Detroit Is Getting

A former rising star for the Washington Football Team is now in another football wasteland -- Quinton Dunbar is off to Detroit.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Quinton Dunbar was the Washington Football Team's best cornerback for the miserable 2019 season.

Enter new bosses, Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio, and Dunbar was eventually no more after acting immaturely,whining and crying on social media about wanting more money.

Dunbar didn't want to play for the organization anymore and kept barking all the way to Seattle.

That stop also didn't last long. Dunbar is now in Detroit via a one-year deal.

A Seattle team desperate for defensive help at all levels and having just lost a much better corner in Shaquill Griffin, did not want to bring Dunbar back.

Why? Health is a top concern.

Dunbar only played in and started six games for Seattle because of a knee injury that required surgery. He did not play in Seattle's win over his former team in Washington.

Dunbar had one interception and five passes defended.

But, as we said all along last offseason before and after the trade: Dunbar's immaturity was only outweighed by his lack of durability.

Dunbar played only 11 games in his final year here after playing just seven games the year before that.

In fairness, he did play in 29-of-32 games in 2016 and 2017 combined. But in six full NFL seasons, Dunbar has only played in 64 of 96 games for various ailments.

There's no doubt he'll make Detroit's secondary better when he's on the field with Jeff Okudah and company. But ...

Dunbar was almost a great success story here in Washington, having flipped from an undrafted receiver in 2015 to a good corner ... but that success ended quickly and it wasn't just for bad luck.

Dunbar wanted a raise of about double his $3 million-plus salary last year from Washington and that wasn't going to fly with Rivera. The WFT wanted Dunbar to prove himself, but he wouldn't stop throwing them under the bus -- so they quickly pulled the trigger and only got a fifth-round pick in trade.

Less than a year later, Dunbar couldn't find a job for the first few weeks of free agency and eventually settled on this one-year deal with a Detroit organization long saddled with failure.