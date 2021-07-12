BREAKING: Washington Football Team Excludes All Native American Themes From New Name Options

"Redskins" was too offensive in the past. According to Washington Football Team president Jason Wright, "Warriors" is too offensive for the future.

In a lengthy letter posted on the team's website Monday morning, Wright said the team will be not be named the "Warriors" or any other Native American "theme" when the new identity is revealed early in 2022. Several Washington fan groups have pushed for "Warriors."

"Feedback from across communities we engaged clearly revealed deep-seated discomfort around Warriors, with the clear acknowledgment that it too closely aligns with Native American themes," Wright said. "Such an embrace of potentially Native-adjacent iconography and imagery would not represent a clear departure that many communities have so forcefully advocated for us to embrace, and that frankly, we set out to do when we started this process a year ago."

Wright didn't mention what other monikers have been axed from contention, adding only, "We will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery. As I have said many times before, our new identity should unite us."

Washington will remain simply the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season, and reveal its new name and logo before the 2022 NFL Draft. The plan, for now, is to keep the franchise's traditional burgundy and gold color scheme.

Last season, Washington elected to continue its rebuild in a stronger culture by dumping the controversial "Redskins" term in favor of WFT. Since then, the team has received over 40,000 name and logo submissions from fans, focus groups and others.

Wright also spoke recently of the team's plan to move stadiums once Washington's FedExField lease expires in five years. He also said his vision will be to have more than just football games at the new site, with high-profile events throughout the year to provide a stronger revenue.

Washington opens its 2021 training camp on July 27.