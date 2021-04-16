NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Washington Explains Why It Feels 'Free' In NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team is content with their quarterbacks, especially after bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick. When the NFL Draft opens in two weeks, quarterback will MIGHT BE be the last position on their list.
Author:
Publish date:

After bringing 16-year journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick into its quarterback room, adding to Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez, the Washington Football Team is  “very confident and comfortable” in their quarterback situation, GM Martin Mayhew said.

So much so that Washington doesn’t feel the need to chase a quarterback in two weeks when the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off. 

Head Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that they can now draft the best player available because of the players that were brought in during free agency.

“I think what our front office did and what we were able to do in free agency really helped us,” Rivera said to the media on Friday. “I think we freed ourselves up because of what they did.” 

READ MORE: Rivera & Mayhew Reveal Washington Football Team NFL Draft Thoughts

Washington signed former Carolina Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel, who's coming off career-highs in catches and yards, and also signed former Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries. 

The Team also fortified its secondary to go along with its already powerful defensive line with the signing of William Jackson III.

Following a division title, Washington is selecting at No. 19 in the upcoming draft. Even if they are confident in the signal-callers on the roster, there are still questions about who will be surrounding them. But the WFT feels "free'' about its coming decisions.

“I think (the WFT front office) really helped put us in a position where we’ve got to really look at drafting best player available, but always keeping in mind what we feel the true need is,” Rivera said.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Trade-Up For QB Trey Lance: All In Favor?

Ron Rivera Hands Pre TB © Bill Streicher 2021 Jan 3
News

Washington Explains Why It Feels 'Free' In NFL Draft

ron points
News

Does Washington's 'Riverboat Ron' Understand Analytics?

Landon_Collins_opens_up_about_the_arrival_of_Ron_Rivera
News

Rivera Issues Bold Statement About Landon Collins WFT Position Change

Ron Rivera arms cross Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rivera & Mayhew Reveal Washington Football Team NFL Draft Thoughts

USATSI_13896462
News

Washington Football Team Trade-Up For QB Trey Lance: All In Favor?

NFL
News

Washington Need For Speed: Brugler Breakdown Of NFL Mock Draft

Bruce & Dan August © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

COLUMN: Dan Snyder vs. Bruce Allen - Another Washington Football Team Bomb Drops

wash seat
News

New Nickname? Washington Football Team Asks For Fan Feedback