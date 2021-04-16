Washington Explains Why It Feels 'Free' In NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team is content with their quarterbacks, especially after bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick. When the NFL Draft opens in two weeks, quarterback will MIGHT BE be the last position on their list.

After bringing 16-year journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick into its quarterback room, adding to Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez, the Washington Football Team is “very confident and comfortable” in their quarterback situation, GM Martin Mayhew said.

So much so that Washington doesn’t feel the need to chase a quarterback in two weeks when the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off.

Head Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that they can now draft the best player available because of the players that were brought in during free agency.

“I think what our front office did and what we were able to do in free agency really helped us,” Rivera said to the media on Friday. “I think we freed ourselves up because of what they did.”

Washington signed former Carolina Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel, who's coming off career-highs in catches and yards, and also signed former Tennessee Titans receiver Adam Humphries.

The Team also fortified its secondary to go along with its already powerful defensive line with the signing of William Jackson III.

Following a division title, Washington is selecting at No. 19 in the upcoming draft. Even if they are confident in the signal-callers on the roster, there are still questions about who will be surrounding them. But the WFT feels "free'' about its coming decisions.

“I think (the WFT front office) really helped put us in a position where we’ve got to really look at drafting best player available, but always keeping in mind what we feel the true need is,” Rivera said.

