WFT Eye on the Enemy: A Peek at Bucs & Brady

The G.O.A.T. is coming to Landover for a Saturday night tilt. The mountain to climb is enormous for Washington, as the numbers suggest.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team won the NFC East on Sunday night and their prize for doing so is to take on the greatest of all-time in many minds, Tom Brady, now QB'ing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs are the top wild-card team in the NFC and come to FedExField on a roll and seemingly clicking on all cylinders on offense. ... As you would probably expect.

READ MORE: Alex's Worrisome Calf Could Lead to Heinicke

It wasn't all easy for Tampa this year. On both sides of the ball. Their defense is talented but somewhat inconsistent. Now some numbers for context.

One thing that could help Washington is the Bucs don't want to and don't like to run the ball. They are way below the league average in yards per game on the ground (94.9), a whopping 24 yards off the pace and rushing yards per play.

READ MORE: Chase Young, Tom Brady & Bruce Arians

However, two things that have to scare the daylight out of you ... even though the game will be played under the bright lights.

Washington probably needs to force three turnovers (at least?) to have a chance. ... but Tom Brady doesn't throw a lot of bad balls and Tampa protects Brady well.

On the defensive side: Tampa will be without stud linebacker Devin White but it looks like they could have their top cornerback in the lineup, Carlton Davis.

The Tampa defense does not allow you to run the ball on them (80.6 yards per game and 3.6 per play).

When Washington can't run, they almost have no shot. The horizontal passing game is a nightmare because teams sit on everything and they don't have enough weapons to stretch things out and loosen up the box area.

One other area that figures to be a problem is if Tampa gets a big kick return and they are very good in that area ... it could set up a short field. Occasionally this year, Washington has struggled in this area (Dallas, Pittsburgh).

The Bucs are coming. The WFT will have their hands more than full.