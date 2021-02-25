WFT & FanDuel Support HBCU Students With $1 Million Donation

The Washington Football Team and sports betting partner FanDuel have partnered together for something extremely important.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team and FanDuel Group, official partners in mobile sports betting, announced that the two organizations are making a $1 million contribution to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

The partnership is creating an Emergency Student Aid Fun, which will be geared towards supporting current students enrolled in Virginia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The donation comes in celebration of Black History Month with the UNCF working with the institutions that the funds go to students that need the aid.

“For decades, UNCF and the HBCUs they support have been driving Black socio-economic elevation in unparalleled fashion and I’m proud that our team and FanDuel are able to support them at an important moment in history, Washington Football Team President Jason Wright said via statement.

"Dr. Lomax and the Virginia HBCU presidents are the type of leaders we can all trust to achieve remarkable feats with the resources they are given," Wright added.

The emergency fund is expected to be in play shortly and disbursed by the institutions to students who need emergency assistance with technology, housing, food, security, tuition and other education related expenses.

Students can inquire about the fund with their institutions financial aid office.

“Everyone knows how important HBCUs are to me, and I applaud UNCF’s commitment to partner with us and FanDuel to administer this emergency aid fund with Virginia’s HBCUs," said Doug Williams, Super Bowl Champion and the the Senior Advisor to Wright. "It is critical to support these students."

FanDuel and the Washington Football Team have been partners since early this year, working together in a partnership that is making the organization's home base (Virginia) inclusive and by providing equitable access to funds and other programs.