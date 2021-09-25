Week 3 NFL Games for Washington Football Team Fans to Watch

September 25, 2021
Week 3 Games to Watch for Washington Fans

Every game counts, and these are the biggest for WFT fans, in Week 3
Every Washington Football Team fan with a television, video device, and access to the game will be watching as their team tries to send the Buffalo Bills to 1-2 in Week 3 while advancing to 2-1 themselves. 

What about those who don't have access in their market? Or just can't watch the game because of scheduling conflicts? Here are the top three games going on this weekend for WFT fans. 

READ MORE: Which Slow Starter Will Accelerate in Week 3?

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants

This is going to be our, 'So You Can't Watch the WFT', special, since these two teams face off at the same time Washington will be playing Buffalo. 

The New York Giants gave the Washington Football Team everything they could handle last Thursday night. 

Not to be outdone, in another Week 2 loss, the Atlanta Falcons were within three points of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter. 

Two pick-six tosses by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan later, and the Falcons lost in a blowout. The Giants can feel some of that pain as a flag on their defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is largely to blame for their untimed loss to Washington. 

If two teams where literally anything can happen at any moment and both find new and creative ways to lose isn't enough entertainment for you, then perhaps the chance to do some early scouting on the WFT's Week 4 opponent (the Falcons) is. 

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

This is the Sunday Night Football matchup, so if you have access to a television, you can watch this game.

