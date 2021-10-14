Plenty to See on Thursday Night for Washington Football Team Fans

As the Washington Football Team waits for Sunday to play the Kansas City Chiefs, two future opponents are center stage Thursday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Week 6 in prime time. Washington will face the Bucs in Week 10, following its bye week. WFT faces the NFC East rivals Eagles in Week 15 in Philadelphia, with a return game at FedEx Field just two weeks later.

Short weeks are always tough on teams physically. Washington, which had a Thursday night game in Week 2, is currently looking to heal up and get some injured players back.

Tampa Bay has begun its Super Bowl defense 4-1, but the Bucs have also lost a key contributor to injury in every week of the season. They'll be without their top two cornerbacks -- Carlton David III and Sean Murphy-Bunting -- against the Eagles.

Tampa Bay starting free-safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is also out. So is a defensive team captain and starting linebacker Lavonte David. That's just on defense.

On offense, Tom Brady is without the services of tight end and security blanket Rob Gronkowski.

The Eagles are relatively healthy. Philly is out without offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who continues to miss time due to a personal matter.

Getting a chance to watch Philadelphia and Tampa Bay should provide clues for WFT come later this season.

There's plenty to watch on the field as Week 6 gets underway on Thursday Night Football. The Locked On Podcast teams put together our usual preview special for those looking to gain even more insight.

Washington Football Team fans have plenty of reasons to watch Thursday night, as the team remains focused on the Kansas City Chiefs.