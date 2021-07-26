Fantasy Football: Who's The WFT's Dynasty Pick?

Here are some under-the-radar options for your WFT in fantasy football.

Last year, Antonio Gibson shocked dynasty owners with his breakout rookie season that very few expected.

Some smart and savvy dynasty owners might have taken a late-round flier on him, but nobody believed that Gibson would find the end zone 11 times in his first season.

If you're looking to find the next Gibson, a player that is going to shock the world and make you look like the brightest football mind you know, you may want to take a look at some of these options.

RB Jaret Patterson

Patterson was one of the biggest potential steals for the WFT when the team signed him in undrafted free agency. While there still is no guarantee Patterson even makes the roster, he qualifies as one of the best under-the-radar candidates to pick up in a dynasty league.

He scored 53 touchdowns in 32 games at Buffalo and set some NCAA records in a game against Kent State in November. Against Kent State, Patterson ran for over 400 yards and eight touchdowns -- all in just one game! If someone had those stats for a season, that would be considered a successful season, let alone one game.

The downside is that although Patterson's spot on the roster isn't guaranteed, he is the only rookie in the competition and is facing several veterans that underwhelmed in 2020. So if Patterson can crack the 53-man, he could easily be Gibson's backup and that could lead to a chunk of carries in a game or two this season.

WR Dyami Brown

Brown was selected by the WFT in the third round of April's NFL Draft and he joins one of the most upgraded receiver rooms in the NFL.

Brown will compete for playing time against new acquisitions Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries, as well as Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin.

Brown has every opportunity to be in the starting lineup this season, and being a rookie gives him that upside. However, he is going to have to fight for playing time in camp against some skilled veterans.

Brown caught for over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons at North Carolina, so the talent is definitely there.

The question is, will the stars reach just the right alignment for Brown? There's enough of a chance to at least consider him in a dynasty league.

WR Cam Sims

Sims is in a tough spot because the team did acquire three receivers in the offseason that have the potential to be ahead of him on the depth chart.

However, Sims impressed last year as the second-leading wide receiver in terms of yards and put his best foot forward when it mattered most in the playoffs.

In the Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sims caught seven passes for 104 yards, playing in every offensive snap and leading the team in yards.

Sims is very much a dice roll at this point. He could go in so many different directions this season and it's anyone's guess as to if he has the best season of his career or a year that leads to his exit from the NFL. However, the upside is there to, at minimum, take a flier on him.

