Final Injury Report For WFT Vs. Eagles: 3 Offensive Standouts 'Questionable'

ASHBURN, Va. - Receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson and QB Alex Smith are all listed as questionable by the Washington Football Team heading into their win-and-in regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

On Friday, for Washington's final regular-season practice of the season, Smith was limited in his reps, a plan that coach Ron Rivera said was in place.

Smith was limited on Thursday as well. The head coach said he moved around well and looked good as he did yesterday.

Washington still won't know for sure about the QB's status until at least Saturday morning when Smith returns to the facility for a final walk-through.

Last week, after practicing in full on Friday, Smith had an issue the next day which led to his inability to play against Carolina and the disastrous performance by Dwayne Haskins.

Meanwhile, Thomas Davis has been ruled out of Week 17, and that might be it for his career.

As for Gibson and McLaurin - neither practiced on Friday and ultimately they will probably be game-day decisions, but Rivera has said several times this week that Gibson was fine and that it was just trying to rest him and keep pressure off the toe.

McLaurin ramped up his activity level on Thursday and presumably Friday. Media was not allowed to attend Friday's session because of inclement weather.

The fact that McLaurin has not been ruled out is a good sign. If he makes the trip to Philadelphia, that's a very good sign, but realistically, he might need another week to recover and hopefully be ready for a divisional round playoff game - one that won't come unless Washington wins Sunday night.