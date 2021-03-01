Washington Free Agency Focus: Who Are The Keepers? Offense

Every NFL team has difficult choices to make at this time of the year

ASHBURN, Va. -- Who's staying? Who's going? Nobody can control the market, or what 31 other teams might be thinking. And it's hard enough to know what the Washington Football Team is truly thinking and willing to do and not do.

That doesn't stop us from providing an educated guess now that we are in the middle of the franchise tag window and the NFL's version of 'March Madness' is almost upon us.

We'll start on the offensive side with a little prediction game of 'here or elsewhere.' All grades and stats are provided by ProFootballFocus.com (PFF)

Brandon Scherff: The reigning franchise player for the WFT. Perhaps his best year as a run blocker especially in short-yardage where Washington rarely had success. A second-straight franchise tag makes a long-term deal extra difficult and perhaps impossible but Washington will do what it takes to keep Scherff for at least one more year.

Prediction: Here

David Sharpe: Sharpe played when Cornelius Lucas went down late in the Detroit loss and Morgan Moses flipped from right to left tackle. He wasn't very good in that game but faired better against the Bengals.

In 184 snaps, Sharpe allowed one sack and had two penalties per PFF.

Sharpe won't cost much to keep around and keep developing as a backup swing tackle.

Prediction: Here

Lamar Miller: Miller was signed late in the year as injuries piled up with Antonio Gibson and company and still never actually played.

Prediction: Elsewhere

Robert Foster: Contributed from time to time but never was able to really get into the flow. We could see him staying at least through the roster cutdown in early September.

Prediction: Here

Kyle Allen: An exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) coming off of an up-and-down performance when he played and a season ending injury in Week 9. Allen also was hurt in Week 5. He is a favorite of the coaching staff and while has some significant concerns, he also has more than enough to be a quality backup and fringe starter.

Prediction: Here

Jeremy Sprinkle: Once again, made very little impact in the passing game (one catch, six yards) and is not stout enough as in-line blocker. Sprinkle did register a 75.5 pass blocking grade and a 60.1 run blocking grade for the year - better than we would've guessed, but we'll trust PFF.

The WFT needs an upgrade at the position overall to compliment Logan Thomas.

Prediction: Elsewhere

Cam Sims (ERFA): Sims had a breakout season playing in all 16 games, catching 32 passes for 477 yards and a score. Ideally he's a helper at receiver and a potential special-teams coverage standout.

Sims was able to break some tackles across the middle on a few crossers and slants to extend plays along with a wonderful one-handed catch on a huge third-down late in the Pittsburgh win.

Prediction: Absolutely here.