Washington Free Agency Needs? Not Here

The Washington Football Team has hit free agency - with one unit needing nothing

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has a loaded defensive line, and that is the best part about free agency in that area. They don't need anything.

Indeed, after the first week of NFL free agency, with the additions of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback William Jackson III, the WFT suddenly seems to need ... not much.

But especially in the D-line? Even with Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson set to leave, they really should not spend/waste any resources here.

They could but they shouldn't.

In addition to the front four of Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Chase Young plus top depth reserves like Tim Settle and Matt Ioannidis and James Smith Williams, Washington should put every available dollar that they can into getting a contract extension done with Jonathan Allen first and then possibly Payne.

But otherwise? We've examined every WFT position group and every free agency group, and we'll do the exercise here, too. ... so away we go.

The Top Three:

1. Jadeveon Clowney - Tennessee Titans: A stout run-stopper and decent pass rusher, Clowney has never developed into the player that many thought he would be. In other words, he's far from dominant. Otherwise he wouldn't have bounced around from Houston to Seattle to Tennessee.

Where's next? Not Washington, unless he's willing to work super cheap.

2. Melvin Ingram III - Los Angeles Chargers: Working out of a 3-4 in Los Angeles, Melvin Ingram is not really a fit in Washington's 4-3 front but he's still productive and could be a wily veteran addition to a number of teams.

3. Ndamukong Suh - Tampa Bay Bucs: Still has a fairly high motor and played a ton of snaps last year while helping the Bucs win a Super Bowl out of a 3-4. It does need to be pointed out that Martin Mayhew drafted Suh No. 2 overall in Detroit, but it's also hard to find where Suh fits in Washington.

Other Candidates: Jurrell Casey, Sheldon Rankins, Kawann Short.

Final Analysis: We saved this position group for last because you save the best for last. The WFT is built up here ... and thanks to the initial shopping wave, pretty much built up elsewhere, too.

Our Pick: Nobody is necessary any way.