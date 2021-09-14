How Much Will WFT Game Plan Change with Heinicke?

With Taylor Heinicke now at the helm, the offensive plan remains the same

It became official on Monday, Taylor Heinicke is the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team moving forward.

Some may have predicted this development, but not likely due to a hip injury in Week 1 suffered by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

A lot has already been said about what Heinicke's superior athleticism to Fitzpatrick might mean for the WFT offense. According to head coach Ron Rivera, not much, at least not in strategic development.

READ MORE: What Went Well Against Los Angeles Chargers

"It'll be about the decisions that Taylor makes when he's got the ball in his hands," Rivera said of a potential shift in game planning. "What we do offensively, both those guys have the ability to do. There was no, when Taylor was in, we call something different. We call the same plays for both those guys."

That's good news for the rest of the offense, which will now have to adjust to yet another quarterback but won't have to necessarily have shift how its philosophy.

Still, what Heinicke will do with the ball is going to be a point of rampant speculation up until kickoff Thursday night against the New York Giants. From what he's seen so far, Rivera is already pleased, despite his team falling short of a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We moved the ball well; made some things happen," Rivera said. "We moved the ball early, too. We just didn't put it in the end zone, but with Taylor, we got one in the end zone."

READ MORE: Cam Newton to WFT?

After almost nothing contributed to the stat lines by tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the first half, Heinicke found both of his targets during the WFT's first possession of the second half.

The result was the team's first, and only, touchdown of the game.

In Week 2, getting his top weapons going early is going to be imperative to helping Heinicke get in a groove and grow comfortable.

For now, Cam Newton speculation can rest.