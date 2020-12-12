WFT GAMEDAY: 'Revenge' Or 'Closure' vs. Niners?

Washington Football Team GAMEDAY: 'Revenge' Or 'Closure' vs. Niners? Will Alex Smith's Comeback Continue vs. His Former Team? Will San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan Want To 'Put it On' WFT? NFL Week 14 is Here

The Washington Football team is looking to build on one of the most shocking victories of the 2020 NFL season, when it upset the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon.

Fresh off of playing against the Steelers' third-ranked defense, the WFT offense will face another top-10 defense in the 49ers, who allow a sixth-best 326.3 yards per game.

Big stage and a big chance for Washington quarterback Alex Smith against his former team.

READ MORE: Alex Smith: WFT 'Kids' Are Growing Up

Smith, the former first overall pick, spent the first eight years of his career with the Niners. Sunday’s matchup will be a reunion for him of sorts.

On the flip side, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was once a Washington employee ... and that did not end well.

READ MORE: Shanahan: 'I've Gotten Closure'

Coach Ron Rivera and the WFT are tied for first place in the NFC East with the New York Giants. The 49ers are on the outskirts of the playoff conversation. Both teams are on a short week after playing on Monday.

ON THE MOVE:

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. San Francisco is the designated home team, but the game had to be moved from the 49ers’ regular home of Levi’s Stadium due to Santa Clara County, Calif., COVID-19 protocol rules.

RECORDS: Washington Football Team (5-7), San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

ODDS: Washington is 3-point underdogs and the over/under is 43.5 total points.

SERIES STATS: 49ers lead the series 21-11-1

KEY INJURIES: Washington running back Antonio Gibson (toe) will not play. What does WFT do in his stead? Read below ...

READ MORE: Antonio Gibson Out Vs. Niners; What's the Washington Plan at RB?

For the Niners, receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) did not practice earlier in the week but is expected to play.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec 13, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. ET

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV/RADIO: FOX, WTEM 980 AM, WMAL 105.9 FM, ESPN 630 AM

THE FINAL WORD: Smith on facing his former team:

“It’s so far removed. I’m looking forward to seeing the handful of guys still around. You throw in the fact we’re in Arizona, it makes it more different.”