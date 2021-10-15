Washington GAMEDAY: Can WFT Keep Pace with Mahomes?

At the beginning of the season, the expectation was that the Washington Football Team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs would obviously end in a loss for the burgundy and gold. At Week 6, Kansas City is 2-3, last place in it's division, have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and it's offense has been far from perfect.

If Washington can keep the ball out of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' hands and quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense plays a clean game and consistently gets points on the board, the burgundy and gold don't only have a chance to stay in the game, but win.

The downside for Washington's offense is that it's getting very thin. After being a full participant in practice for Wednesday and Thursday's practice, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was unexpectedly a "DNP" (Did Not Play) for Friday's practice, due to a hamstring issue and is questionable for Sunday's game.

"[His hamstring] is tight and sore [and we kept him out of practice] out of an abundance of caution," head coach Ron Rivera said about McLaurin.

Washington will be without receiver Curtis Samuel again, after already being on IR for the first three weeks. Receiver Cam Sims and offensive tackles Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi are out for the second week in a row.

After being out last week, receiver Dyami Brown is questionable for this week's game and his return is needed. Adam Humphries, DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne are the only receivers left on Washington's gameday roster if McLaurin also can't go. Running back Antonio Gibson is questionable but is expected to play.

Each and every week, Washington's defense continues to make the same mistakes and are beginning to become what seems like a hopeless cause. On a brighter note, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill didn't participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice and was limited in Friday's. While Hill's possible absence would be a huge relief for the defense, Kansas City still has Travis Kelce, arguably the best tight end in the NFL, and rising-star receivers Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle. The burgundy-and-gold defense, again, need to make more stops on third-down and limit large yard chunk plays. If not, Washington may be in for yet another blowout.

ODDS: Kansas City is 6.5-favorites. Total is 54.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 1-4 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: Former quarterback Alex Smith started at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs the last time Washington faced the Chiefs in 2017.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, linebacker Jared Norris (placed on IR), receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive tackle Brandon Scherff and receiver Cam Sims are out. Receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Sammis Reyes are questionable. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Cole Holcomb and defensive end James Smith-Williams will be active.

GAME TIME: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 17

LOCATION: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: CBS, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "I think we're growing. We want to win football games and we have some growing to do," head coach Ron Rivera said. "That shouldn't get in the way of winning football games."