Washington GAMEDAY: Key to Competing with Packers?

While the Washington Football Team is 2-4, it arguably had a chance to defeat the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the defense had stopped more third-down conversions and chunk yardage plays and quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense had fewer turnovers, three-and-outs and field goals and more touchdowns, the burgundy and gold could be sitting here today as a promising football team at 4-2. Head coach Ron Rivera said himself that a team's record defines what you are as a football team. He was right.

Washington's offense will be again without wide receiver Curtis Samuel, receiver Cam Sims, right guard Brandon Scherff, and offensive tackle Sam Cosmi this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Running back Antonio Gibson, cornerback William Jackson III and defensive end Shaka Toney are questionable, but Gibson believes that he'll play.

"That's a football season for you," Gibson said abut dealing with an injury. "Take it, go with it, treat it the best you can and go out there and be the best for your teammates."

Washington's next opponent doesn't get any easier with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company. Not good when WFT's defense gives up an average of 423 total yards per game, second-most in the NFL. The burgundy-and-gold defense must not let Rodgers and his offense advance down the field effortlessly, as many offenses have done this season against Washington.

The defense must force three and outs or turnovers because Washington's injury-riddled offense can simply not go head-to-head with Green Bay's. The defensive line will need to shut down Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones. The secondary needs to focus on clamping wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Robert Tonyan. If Washington can't find a way to correct the same mistakes it makes each and every week, then the burgundy and gold is in for a loss Sunday and a long season thereafter.

ODDS: Green Bay -8.5. Total is 49.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 1-5 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: Taylor Heinicke's favorite football team growing up was the Green Bay Packers.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive guard Brandon Scherff and receiver Cam Sims are out. Cornerback William Jackson III, running back Antonio Gibson and Shaka Toney (illness) are questionable. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, receiver Dyami Brown, offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., Terry McLaurin and Ricky Seals-Jones will be active.

GAME TIME: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 24

LOCATION: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9