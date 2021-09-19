Week 2 Games to Watch for Washington Fans

There's a perk to winning on Thursday Night Football. You get to watch the rest of the league battle, while sitting at home, enjoying your latest victory.

For the Washington Football Team, a Week 2 win was a must after losing their season and home opener to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. I wasn't pretty, but they got the job done by defeating the New York Giants, 30-29.

So now, the WFT gets their pseudo-bye, and fans of the team get to enjoy the weekend's slate of games without the concern about whether or not their team will fall in the standings.

While enjoying the spoils of victory though, there's also an opportunity to look around the league at division, or future opponents in an effort to gain just a little bit more familiarity with what's to come.

With that in mind, here are some games Washington fans might want to keep an eye on as the rest of Week 2 unfolds.

3. San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (1 pm ET)

The Philadelphia Eagles were the only team in the NFC East to win their match-up last week. Of course, this brought up conversations about the NFL 'Least' once again, even though games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos didn't exactly set the division up for success.

Some might put this game ahead of others in order of interest because an Eagles loss gives the WFT possession of first place in the division due to tiebreakers.

It's Week 2 though, so the playoff implications are a little less relatable at the moment. Although the potential of seeing rookie quarterback Trey Lance play a little for the San Francisco 49ers is also intriguing.

2. Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 pm ET)

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost in Week 1, but they're also coming into Week 2 worse off roster-wise than they were last Thursday, even with guard Zack Martin back in the lineup.

With many national pundits picking the Cowboys to win the NFC East due to the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, there would be satisfaction by association triggered by seeing them at the bottom of the division with the Giants.

A fan favorite practice is to also justify losses by identifying non-related wins.

If the Chargers beat the Cowboys, it makes the WFT loss to the same team a little less painful.

1. Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (1 pm ET)

Watching divisional rivals lose is great and all, but the next opponent for Washington is a little more important at this stage of the season.

Taylor Heinicke already has fans of the team excited for what's to come. A win against Josh Allen and the Bills might just send them into a frenzy.

Of course, it'll be expected Chase Young and the defense is going to step up a bit more in Week 3 if that happens as well.

Many expect the Bills to avenge their own Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by evening out their record on their first road trip of the year.

This sets up a match-up of 1-1 teams if they're successful, and a week of 'measuring stick' conversations to come.

Honorable Mention: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:15 pm ET, Monday)

Is Aaron Rodgers so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers organization he's actually playing worse because of it?

The question was asked plenty after the Packers' Week 1 loss in, embarrassing fashion, to Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints.

But even those who asked it didn't truly believe it. One of the best quarterbacks of his time, the 2020 NFL MVP, and a Super Bowl Champion; there's no way Rodgers would be that impacted, right?

Worse yet, he wouldn't do it on purpose, would he?

In this off-season, there were plenty who wanted to see their Washington Football Team pursue a trade for Rodgers. There's still speculation the team might be involved in negotiations in the 2022 off-season as well.

Is the Rogers and Green Bay collapse real? Probably not. But a loss to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football would give birth to a wild early-season storyline.