WFT Gives 'Smart' Answer On RB Antonio Gibson Practice

The Washington Football Team Is Giving A 'Smart' Answer On The NFL Pre-Playoffs Game Availability Of RB Antonio Gibson At Practice

ASHBURN, Va. -- Antonio Gibson did not practice once again for the Washington Football Team on Thursday at the Inova Sports Performance Center, but it doesn't seem to be a huge concern, at least for now.

“Antonio’s fine. To play, the way he did and as much as he did with that toe, it’s tough," Ron Rivera said Thursday. "What happens is you try to be smart with it and try to keep him off of it as much as possible. He gets a lot of reps in the walk-throughs and stuff like that. That’s the important part.”

Gibson returned last Sunday from a turf toe injury that cost him almost three full games and he looked sharp, running ten times for 61 yards and three receptions for eight yards.

However, there's a big difference between 13 touches and 20-25 touches which is where they might need Gibson to be in order to win the NFC East.

Alex Smith was limited on Thursday and looked good during the media portion of the practice, as he increased his workload from Wednesday while still allowing Taylor Heinicke.

Terry McLaurin (ankle), guard Wes Schweitzer (hip) and Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) also did not practice Thursday but Rivera seemed optimistic that McLaurin might be able to go on Sunday. He missed last week's contest against Carolina.

Starting linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was limited Thursday with an ankle injury. He's missed the last two games.

Jonathan Allen (DNP-Wednesday/Non Injury-Related) returned to practice fully and Tim Settle (Limited-Wednesday/Shoulder) was full-go as well.

For the Eagles, DL - Fletcher Cox, DE - Derek Barnett, TE- Dallas Goedert, WR - DeSean Jackson, OT - Jordan Mailata and TE - Richard Rodgers all have not practiced so far for a game that is just for pride for the birds who are (4-10-1).