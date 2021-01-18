WFT GM Candidate Profiles: Wooden & Polk

We continue to take a look at the candidates for the general manager position for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. --The Washington Football Team is continuing their search for a new general manager this week.

League sources say things are starting to intensify and a decision could come sooner than later, but the process isn't done yet.

The future of Kyle Smith could also be determined this week. There's a lot of buzz that the two sides will go separate ways, but the question is when? Could it take until after the draft?

The Senior Bowl in Mobile is next week and most teams want to have their staff in place even though traveling and attendance will be limited.

Coach Ron Rivera met with Ryan Cowden last week and Martin Mayhew this weekend. Rivera and the Washington Football Team reportedly asked for permission to talk to Los Angeles Chargers Personnel JoJo Wooden and Atlanta Falcons Director of Football Operations Nick Polk.

Wooden has been with the Chargers since 2013 and currently oversees both their college and pro scouting departments.

He has not worked with Ron Rivera in the past, so this name was an interesting addition to the mix and he has not been an assistant GM in the past either.

That would be two things that could impede Wooden from getting the position in Washington.

Wooden worked with the New York Jets in a wide variety of roles, mostly on the pro scouting side for 16 seasons, which is a long time in the NFL to not advance to a top level but every organization is different.

With the Chargers, Wooden has been part of the leadership group that drafted/signed Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Austin Ekeler.

Wooden didn't spend long in the NFL but his brother, Terry, did. He spent nine years in the league and is currently a national scout for the Saints.

As for Polk, he's been with the Atlanta Falcons for nearly two decades as their director of football operations and director of football administration, which means he works hand in hand with the general manager on contracts and salary cap management.

The problem as of now would be that Rob Rogers handles a lot of that stuff and while Polk could ideally fill the void that Rivera feels he has the most need for ... would he help at all in the talent evaluation part of the organization?

Polk is very experienced overall in NFL business and football administration but the general manager still needs to be able to be an extra set of eyes for talent and Polk's background suggests he has not done a lot of that on the NFL level.

He did coach at James Madison University for five years as part of his background.

Our view: Washington did the right thing to expand the field of candidates. Meanwhile, it's not known if and when they will speak to Marty Hurney and/or Joe Schoen of the Bills.