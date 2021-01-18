WFT GM 'Top Candidate' Hurney Meeting Rivera Today

Rivera and Hurney visit frequently and the coach leaned on Hurney in an unofficial capacity for help in transitioning the Washington front office and navigating some difficult waters. Now, it seems, comes an official arrangement

We reported in this space on Jan. 12 that Ron Rivera had Marty Hurney as one of his "two favorites'' for the Washington Football Team GM vacancy.

That "favorites'' list now appears to be down to one.

Former Panthers GM Hurney is meeting with members of the Washington Football Team officials on Monday, per an NFL Network report, a session that will know will be led by coach Ron Rivera. We has reported that Hurney and Martin Mayhew topped Rivera's wish list, and now Ian Rapoport suggests the Hurney hire "could be official this week.''

For Hurney, 65, this would be a homecoming. The former two-time Carolina Panthers general manager is a DC-area native who was born in Wheaton, Maryland, and who attended high school at Good Council. He went to Catholic University in Washington and started his NFL career in public relations with the Washington Football organization.

After leaving Washington, Hurney joined the Chargers organization with Bobby Beathard and then was on to Carolina, where he worked with Ron Rivera twice, side by side.

That leaves a natural path back to Washington.

One issue that we've heard that could've prevented a reunion is the thought and belief that Hurney does not want to do the full load of a typical general manager. Rivera, as we have reported, isn't looking for someone just to grind tape. If he was, he might consider top staffer Kyle Smith - and Smith is not in consideration here.

We've heard about a possibility that Rivera could hire two of his candidates to help run the front office. Stay tuned there.

Our Chris Russell has reported that Rivera and Hurney visit frequently and that the coach leaned on Hurney in an unofficial capacity for help in transitioning the Washington front office and navigating some difficult waters.

Now, it seems, Rivera and the WFT are about to lean on Marty Hurney as the GM.

