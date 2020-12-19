WFT 'Go Time': NFC Playoff Scenarios for NFL Week 15

There's no chance of a playoff celebration party this Sunday at FedExField but an aggressive move toward one is on the line for the Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. - It's "go time'' and then some. Three games left, that is, and the Washington Football Team is in first place by their lonesome (for now) and are staring at two straight home games (Seattle, Carolina) followed by a Week 17 affair in Philadelphia that may mean something big ... or nothing at all.

It's all about NFL Week 15. Washington is hosting Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. The last time they beat coach Pete Carroll's guys? Late November of 2011, in the 206.

Accomplish the same now and if some of these scenarios unfold, they take one Giant(s) step towards accomplishing what many thought was the impossible a month ago, never mind before the season started.

As Joe Ferreira, a long time TV and NFL business executive notes: Washington can eliminate two divisional foes this week with a win over Seattle and if Dallas loses (home San Francisco) while the Arizona Cardinals beat the Eagles in Glendale.

Washington, even with a win paired with Dallas and Philadelphia loses, cannot win the NFC East this week.

However a win by Washington and a Giants loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night, along with Philadelphia and Dallas losses, would eliminate those latter two and essentially reduce the WFT's Week 16 'magic number' to one, meaning one win by Washington or one loss by New York.

That's because the burgundy and gold would have a two-game lead with two to go if that scenario were to play out this Sunday.

Here are the official NFL playoff spot clinch scenarios

While it's not possible to clinch a spot this weekend, they can take a big leap towards the NFL postseason party and maybe a chance at getting a bit of regular-season rest before a home playoff game.