WFT Goodbyes - And Hello To 10 Future Issues

The Washington Football Team Does Its Exit Interviews, And Looks Forward To Face 10 Future Issues

An assortment of Washington Football Team members tried to put into words what the 2020 NFL season meant to them. Maybe Kevin Pierre-Louis did it best.

"I can tell my grandkids one day when they hear 'the Washington Football Team,' that I was part of that,'' he said as part of the WFT's exit following their Saturday night ouster from the playoffs at the hands of the Bucs. "I saw the magic that was happening in the beginning."

All valid. But also true: The NFC East champion WFT was a modest 7-9 ... and in this 24/7 world, must now hustle to stay on top in 2021. Issues? Questions? Maybe some answers? With the help of Chris Russell, let's give them a try ...

10 - Is there so much positivity now blossoming on the football side of the building that the ownership side is less noticeable, less important? Or, better, how about if that side of the building gets itself cleaned up?

9 - In the Bucs' 31-23 win, they scored nine points in each of the first two quarters and Washington scored nine points in the third quarter. "Fast starts'' are not exactly WFT's thing.

Can that be engineered to change? Is it a fluke? A trend? Or an awful habit?

8 - The Washington Football Team had four starting quarterbacks this year and six players throw passes. Since Kirk Cousins left three years ago, they've had eight different starting quarterbacks.

That is the definition of "instability'' at the most important position in sports. WFT certainly found inspiration, first from Alex Smith, and on Saturday from Taylor Heinicke.

Smith said, "I had so much fun this year ... to be back in the locker room, to be on the field with the guys to play a game I love and to lose yourself in it is one of the greatest feelings ...''

At the same time, he and his family will take some time to evaluate his football future.

And of Heinicke, Terry McLaurin said, "I'll take No. 4 on my team any day of the week, twice on Sunday. I hope we're teammates in the future. ... He plays with no fear.''

But it would be an over-the-top move to find a QB who is fearless and inspirational ... and uber-talented.

7 - The WFT won just seven games this year, but they also may have won the hearts back of their fan base. This is no small feat - and its not only important to the city and the region, it's also important to the performance of the team.

Someday, fans will be back at FedExField ... and wouldn't it be fun if the joint was jumping, everybody rooting for the same team?

6 - Wins after a (1-5) start showed resilience and a certain pride. At the same time, players will want to remind themselves how much better this season might've been without, oh say, two close losses to a poor Giants team.

You only get 16 of these. Don't waste them.

5 - Tress Way is still really good. His numbers didn't always show it this year but he's a much better punter now than earlier in his career. And yes, having a top-notch punter matters. Want to win a title? "All three phases'' isn't just a cliche.

4 - Free agency looms. A big name on the list is the All-Pro offensive lineman who talks of wanting to stay ...

"Absolutely,'' said Brandon Scherff on whether he wants to stay. "I love it here. I love coach Rivera; I love coach Matsko. I love everybody, love the defensive guys here. We are building something to absolutely make a run for it in the future."

3 - Three home playoff losses in a row (2012, 2015 & 2020) isn't good ... but this one feels less frustrating. Again, though: The idea is to make the home field a difficult place for the opponent to play. This place can be that.

Indeed ...

2 - In order to take the next step, WFT is going to have to win more games at home. They only won two games at FedExField after beating the Eagles in Week 1. That isn't going to cut it even in an odd year.

And of course, you can't win home playoff games unless you win enough home regular-season games.

1 - "The Big One" that now has to be answered: Who is the new general manager and will Kyle Smith be staying in Washington? All of these large looming building-block decisions need to be supervised by Ron Rivera and ... just the right builder.