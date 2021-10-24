    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Antonio Gibson Active, William Jackson III Out in Washington at Packers

    Who's in and who's out as Washington looks for a big upset, on Sunday afternoon
    Author:

    Trying to get one of the more surprising upsets in the NFL this weekend, the Washington Football Team will have running back Antonio Gibson on the field, but will not have cornerback, William Jackson III.

    After Friday's injury reports, we already knew both Washington and Green Bay would be missing key players as the two squads face off in Lambeau Field on Sunday. 

    For the Packers, they come in looking to improve on their 5-1 start and will do so without offensive linemen Dennis Kelly (Back) and Josh Myers (Knee). 

    Meanwhile, safety Darnell Savage (Concussion), linebacker Preston Smith (Oblique), and cornerback Kevin King (Shoulder) all entered the weekend with 'Questionable' designations. 

    Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (Shoulder) was listed on the injury report all week for Green Bay, but was a full participant without a needed designation on Friday, meaning he'll be a full go for his squad. 

    On the WFT side of things, it will also be without two offensive linemen as both Sam Cosmi (Ankle) and Brandon Scherff (Knee) were listed as 'Out' on Friday. 

    Recommended Articles

    Antonio Gibson
    Play

    Gibson & Jackson Status? WFT vs. Packers Inactives

    Who's in and who's out as Washington looks for a big upset, on Sunday afternoon

    just now
    Ryan Fitzpatrick
    Play

    Fitz on Crutches; When Will Washington QB Return?

    No magical return likely until after the Week 9 bye week

    12 minutes ago
    gibson 24
    Play

    Will Washington RB Gibson Play at Packers?

    Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers Crossover Preview

    2 hours ago

    Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (Groin) and Cam Sims (Hamstring) are also out this weekend for the burgundy and gold who started the year 2-4 after back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Defensive end Shaka Toney (Illness) didn't practice on Friday and was questionable for the game entering the weekend for Washington. 

    Also questionable, but with injuries, were running back Antonio Gibson (Shin) and cornerback, William Jackson III (Knee). 

    Joining Jackson on the inactive report for Week 7 is tight end Jace Sternberger, along with the previously known players. 

    For Green Bay, King and Smith are indeed out, while Savage will play. Safety, Vernon Scott, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are the other Packers inactives for Week 7.

    Antonio Gibson
    News

    Gibson & Jackson Status? WFT vs. Packers Inactives

    just now
    Ryan Fitzpatrick
    News

    Fitz on Crutches; When Will Washington QB Return?

    12 minutes ago
    gibson 24
    News

    Will Washington RB Gibson Play at Packers?

    2 hours ago
    EBF96995-B572-4B24-9E05-0A27E46500DF
    News

    Gruden: 'Truth Will Come Out' - WFT Might Hope Not

    20 hours ago
    hein cosmi atl
    News

    Washington GAMEDAY: Key to Competing with Packers?

    Oct 22, 2021
    Landon Collins
    News

    Washington LISTEN: Will Move to LB Boost Landon Collins?

    Oct 22, 2021
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    How To Watch Washington vs. Green Bay: Offense Must Avoid Turnovers

    Oct 22, 2021
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    Does WFT QB Taylor Heinicke Have Green Light to Run?

    Oct 22, 2021