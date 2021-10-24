Gibson & Jackson Status? WFT vs. Packers Inactives

Trying to get one of the more surprising upsets in the NFL this weekend, the Washington Football Team will have running back Antonio Gibson on the field, but will not have cornerback, William Jackson III.

After Friday's injury reports, we already knew both Washington and Green Bay would be missing key players as the two squads face off in Lambeau Field on Sunday.

For the Packers, they come in looking to improve on their 5-1 start and will do so without offensive linemen Dennis Kelly (Back) and Josh Myers (Knee).

Meanwhile, safety Darnell Savage (Concussion), linebacker Preston Smith (Oblique), and cornerback Kevin King (Shoulder) all entered the weekend with 'Questionable' designations.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (Shoulder) was listed on the injury report all week for Green Bay, but was a full participant without a needed designation on Friday, meaning he'll be a full go for his squad.

On the WFT side of things, it will also be without two offensive linemen as both Sam Cosmi (Ankle) and Brandon Scherff (Knee) were listed as 'Out' on Friday.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (Groin) and Cam Sims (Hamstring) are also out this weekend for the burgundy and gold who started the year 2-4 after back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end Shaka Toney (Illness) didn't practice on Friday and was questionable for the game entering the weekend for Washington.

Also questionable, but with injuries, were running back Antonio Gibson (Shin) and cornerback, William Jackson III (Knee).

Joining Jackson on the inactive report for Week 7 is tight end Jace Sternberger, along with the previously known players.

For Green Bay, King and Smith are indeed out, while Savage will play. Safety, Vernon Scott, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are the other Packers inactives for Week 7.