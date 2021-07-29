Name Game: Ron Rivera Reveals His Favorite Names For Washington Football Team

The head coach says that two potential names have caught his attention

It has been over a year since Washington stripped its name and logo, leaving it simply the Washington Football Team. With a plan in place to reveal a new name before the start of the 2022 season, everyone seems to be sharing opinions on what the WFT should be called next.

Now, that includes head coach Ron Rivera.

In a recent interview with Annie Agar of Bally's Sports, Rivera was asked about potential names for the WFT. He admitted that two have caught his attention.

"One that caught a lot of steam that I kind of thought would be cool would be Redwolves,” Rivera said. "I thought Red Tails also was not a bad choice."

The Redwolves and Red Tails have been fan favorites on social media since the debate began. There are no certainties yet, but we do know the WFT will keep the same colors and they will not turn into the Warriors.

READ MORE: Roster Locks: Which WFT Players Make Team on Offense

Agar and Rivera covered other topics, from the head coach's cancer treatment to if he has ever touched Ryan Fitzpatrick's fabled beard. When discussing a new name, Rivera said he has grown fond of their current title.

“I’ll be honest, I kind of like the Washington Football Team,” the coach said.

And why not? Rivera and the "Washington Football Team" came to D.C. at the same time and won an NFC East title in year one. If the WFT becomes the first team to repeat as division champions since 2004, maybe it should just remain in place.

Whatever the new name ends up being, fans will accept it if the team wins. That is what Rivera and company are looking to accomplish moving forward.

CONTINUE READING: Ron Rivera: Washington Football Team Coach Inexplicably Rated 'Mediocre'