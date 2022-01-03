Champs to Chumps: Is Ron Rivera's Job in Jeopardy?

The Washington Football Team will have a new name in 2022. Will it also get a new coach?

Like it or not, there's one more game to play for the WFT. But the result of it isn't going to have much of a public impact on the organization until around mid-March.

However, how the WFT does against the New York Giants Sunday in Week 18's season finale will have immediate impacts on plenty of members within the organization both on and off the field.

One of those might be head coach Ron Rivera. Many fans are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job, as the franchise they love begins its newest chapter as whatever team name is unveiled. According to one insider, Rivera's job appears to be safe, by virtue of omission from the rumored riders on the NFL's annual coaching carousel.

After last season's stirring finish that won the NFC East and almost upset the eventual Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Game, Rivera's team - thanks in part to season-ending injuries to stars on both sides of the ball (Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chase Young) - has flopped to 6-10 with one game remaining.

In his latest examination of team coaching situations around the league, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport identifies several teams that will likely be looking for new leaders in the new year.

Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears is expected to be let go following the year, with many surprised he held his job to the end of the regular season. Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos) and Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings) appear to be names who will need strong finishes to the 2021 season in order to secure their respective futures.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders both had coaching vacancies open in-season.

As much as portions of the fan base may not approve of Rivera's handling of the team and roster, it doesn't appear there's any real traction to think he'll be out of a job.

Coordinators Jack Del Rio (defensive) and Scott Turner (offensive) have also drawn anger and frustration from fans at times, leaving some hoping they'll be considered for one of the five potential openings coming available as early as next week.