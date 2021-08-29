Rivera Provides Washington Roster Cut Update

With reports surfacing Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team - you already knew that, but now you officially know it, we suppose - there are other questions that matter, too.

What we don't know for sure is who all the players on the initial active 53-man roster will be. Speaking to the media on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera was asked about the importance of injury insurance while forming his roster. He answered the question, and gave an update as to where the team is in the process.

Said Rivera: "Well, it's going to be important as we discuss it. That's for sure. To be honest with you, we're working through that right now. I just finished up with the coaches...But, as we go through this, that's most certainly a consideration just because of what's happened in the past."

Rivera mentioned he still needs to meet with execs and staffers Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney, Eric Stokes, Chris Polian and Tim Gribble.

There are certainly many minds involved in making these decisions, and all of them have emphasized ensuring they're on the same page going into forming the 2021 WFT roster.

Like last year, an expanded practice squad and rules for players in that group will have an influence on how decisions are made as well.

"They're not just developmental guys, but they're going to be guys that could be popped up, ready to play on the game day actives and contribute," Rivera said. "So we will have to be very diligent as we study that as to who we think is going to help us and who do we think we want to develop."

On the outside, it looks a little easier than it really is on the inside. With many things to consider, what-ifs to anticipate, and injuries to protect against, the Washington Football Team is less than 48 hours from the deadline. By then, we'll know how this team looks to start the 2021 NFL Season. For now.