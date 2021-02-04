WFT Hints: No Trade For QB Deshaun Watson?

Actions speak louder than words, but if the media session with Ron Rivera, Marty Hurney and Martin Mayhew rings true? You can likely forget about Deshaun Watson.

ASHBURN, Va. -- It's already been established that the Washington Football Team feels they need a better quarterback situation. They've admitted that in several ways since the season ended.

Washington went after Matthew Stafford, in some form, with him landing with the Rams. Now, they need to figure out whatever Plan B is. Does it go all the way up to a trade for Deshaun Watson? Or on a plateau with another stop-gap type solution?

On Wednesday, new general manager Martin Mayhew, senior VP of Player Personnel Marty Hurney and coach Ron Rivera met with the media for the first time as a group and were peppered with questions about that subject.

“Obviously, it’s one of the key positions on the football field. It’s something that we’ve been giving a lot of thought to. We’re working through that process right now," Mayhew said.

The answers that came later were key if transparency and honesty are equal. Finding the right balance between acquiring an established No. 1 or a rookie that you hope will be the franchise and how much that acquisition costs is a tough process.

"I think you want to be smart, but you want to be aggressive in that process," Mayhew said. "That’s kind of what our plan is right now.”

Hurney added and this is the part that is particularly important -- "You want to be aggressive, but you do not want to mortgage the future. Again, this is a team game. As important as that quarterback position is, you have to have people around him. You have to have an offensive line to protect him. You have to have skill players. It really does. You can’t isolate one position, although it is an extremely important one."

Observers' definitions of "mortgaging the future'' is going to be slightly different. But when you combine what Mayhew and Hurney said along with what Rivera said to Scott Abraham and ABC-7, you might get a strong indication that a 'chips-all-in' mentality is not the present thinking.

Which brings us back to the incumbent options ...

"We’re very impressed with what Alex Smith did last year, being 5-1 and all of that," Mayhew said. "We certainly plan to look at that position very thoroughly and talk about it.”

Hurney concurred with Mayhew's assessment on Smith and also praised Taylor Heinicke, but also added, "We're just right now getting comfortable with the entire roster."

Washington is already trying to measure its "comfort'' level with the biggest question looming: How much is too much to improve how much at QB?