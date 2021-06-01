Washington Football Team Hires Lead Psychologist

The Washington Football Team continues their overhaul of their organization with the addition of a team psychologist.

ASHBURN, Va. -- In an effort to continue a complete makeover of the Washington Football Team organization, the WFT announced on Tuesday morning that Dr. Barbara Roberts, a psychologist, is the organization’s new Director of Wellness and Clinical Services.

Per a statement, Dr. Roberts is the fourth full-time clinician in psychology that is currently working for an NFL franchise.

Roberts, a licensed clinical psychologist, said, "I look forward to this opportunity to enhance the NFL Total Wellness mission. I will focus on the development of a foundation for mental wellness and its impact on overall health and performance.

“I am deeply appreciative to Dan and Tanya Snyder and Coach Rivera for this tremendous opportunity to further develop a culture of wellness."

Ron Rivera has referred to a mental health associate and friend that he has used in the past when he was with the Carolina Panthers but has never mentioned that person by name, so it's unknown if Dr. Roberts and Rivera have a familiarity with each other beyond the recent interview process.

But there is no doubt about Rivera’s commitment to the concept.

"Mental health is one of the most important factors is making sure our players are prepared for the challenges of life in the NFL,” Rivera said. “Dr. Roberts brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be a tremendous resource for our players. Her impressive track record speaks for itself and I am excited for her to join our team.”

The statement issued by the team says that Dr. Roberts' system includes 'daily mental wellness work' and 'will allow players to proactively work on their mental well-being.”