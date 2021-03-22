Washington Football Team Hires New Exec

The Washington Football Team has a new ticketing executive to help bring in more revenue and serve the most loyal fans better.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced that Dave Baldwin is the organization's new Chief Ticketing Officer on Monday.

Baldwin will also serve on the team's executive leadership group and oversee all ticketing functions including regular ticket sales, member services, group sales and all general ticket operations.

“Dave has an impressive track record in building successful ticketing operations and business models that have delivered record-breaking ticket and suites sales and revenue growth at teams spanning the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA,” team president Jason Wright said via a team statement.

“Improvements to our ticketing function are a vital part of enhancing our fan experience,'' Wright said, "and we are excited for him to work closely with our Guest Experience team to find innovative ways to surprise and delight our season ticket members in addition to helping to bring a new level of live sports and entertainment experiences to the DMV area.”

That might be the area that intrigues owner Dan Snyder and Wright the most. Bringing extra revenue and events to FedExField has to be a top priority for a facility that, while staffed 24/7 by security operations, is absent of events most of the year.

The more concerts, soccer matches, college football games and other events FedExField can host means more revenue for the organization - especially important after a year of hosting virtually no fans.

Make no mistake about it, this area is a big mission for the WFT and Snyder. FedExField and Washington management has been criticized in the past for extra events possibly ruining the playing surface. That may have been true at some point in the past but we will suggest that the facility's playing surface has not been a significant problem in several years.

Previously, Baldwin was with the Miami Dolphins, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers.

“The vision laid out by Jason and coach Rivera for the future of Washington Football drew me to this opportunity,'' Baldwin said, "and I am excited to join the team at a time when I can help shape and impact improvements for Season Ticket Members, fans and my colleagues, while also supporting the team’s business and revenue goals.”