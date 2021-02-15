Washington Hires Polian To Front Office

Polian joins Washington with 24 seasons of NFL experience as an executive and scout, including three seasons as vice president and general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Football Team continues to add experience to its front office, on Monday naming Chris Polian as director of pro personnel.

Polian joins Washington with 24 seasons of NFL experience as an executive and scout, including three seasons as vice president and general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.

Polian is the son of legendary NFL GM Bill Polian, and was most recently the director of pro personnel with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2019. Prior to his time with the Jaguars, Polian was a scout with the Atlanta Falcons in 2012 and also spent three seasons as GM of the Colts from 2009-11.

WFT decision-maker Ron Rivera is the overseer of a collection of recent changes in the Washington Football Team front office, with Martin Mayhew coming in as the general manager and Marty Hurney coming in as a top executive.

Polian's greatest accomplishments came in Indianapolis from 1998-2011, when the Colts posted a regular-season record of 143-81 with playoff appearances in 10 of 14 seasons, including seven division titles and a Super Bowl championship in 2006.

The franchise also became the only team to win 12-plus games in seven consecutive seasons during that timeframe.

Polian's father, Bill, is a 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee who served as a general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Polian was most recently the director of pro personnel with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2019. His brother, Brian, is the special-teams coordinator at Notre Dame and his brother, Dennis, is the associate athletic director of football at the University of Arizona.

