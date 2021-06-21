Washington 'Huge' Move to Make Logan Thomas an NFL Star

Washington tight end Logan Thomas, after playing in all 16 games in 2020 and recording 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns, has established what he can do when the identity of the guy throwing to him changes weekly. There was also a change in the offense in general under then-new head coach Ron Rivera.

What might stability do for Thomas' game in 2021?

“For me, that’s huge,” Thomas said. “You’re just building off last year.”

Thomas tells “The John Keim Report” podcast that playing in the same offense for the second consecutive year figures to be a boost in his development as a former quarterback who moved to tight end in 2016. He signed with the WFT last March as a prospect.

Now he's seen as a fixture, with a new QB in 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick working to be a fixture (at least for the duration of his one-year contract) under center.

Combine all of that with the weapons that the defending NFC East champs have assembled - Terry McLaurin returns as the No. 1 wide receiver, and joining him are Panthers ex Curtis Samuel, old Fitzpatrick pal Adam Humphries and rookie Dyami Brown, also with running back Antonio Gibson's versatility in play - and Washington figures to have a more aggressive and successful offense this year.

“With the guys we have on the outside, maybe there’s more space on the inside to make plays down the field,” Thomas said. “If I can keep my speed up and make plays down the field, that would be great.”

Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener believes Thomas has star quality, to which Thomas said, “It’s crazy to think how far I’ve come, and where I started. I appreciate those words from him it means a lot ... I am blessed beyond belief. A couple of years ago I’d never believe I’d be in the position I am now. I’m excited to prove what he said is true.”

The "proof'' can be in the changes toward stability the WFT makes to be more consistently explosive ... and in the lack of change that means Logan Thomas gets a little more time to master his craft at tight end.

