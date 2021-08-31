Who Made The Washington Football Team's Initial 53-Man Roster?

Your 2021 WFT is here! For now...

We've been talking about who the Washington Football Team should sign, draft, trade, and cut ever since the season ended this past January.

Now, as the deadline has come and gone, there's no more speculation necessary as the team has unveiled their 53-Man roster.

To get there, the WFT had to release 27 players from the end of their final preseason game to the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

As of now, the team will have 26 players on offense led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Rookie running back Jaret Patterson's impressive preseason performance locked him into a roster spot and ultimately led to the release of veteran teammate, Peyton Barber.

Two rookies made the team in the wide receiver group as Dyami Brown solidified his spot which was never truly in question, and BYU's Dax Milne nabbed the final spot.

Making room for the youngsters, Ron Rivera and the front office said goodbye - at least for now - to 2020 fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden, a player many thought had done enough to stay on the roster for the start of the season.

Four tight ends round out the skill position players with rookie John Bates making the team along with fan-favorite Sammis Reyes.

Nine offensive linemen complete the offensive side of the ball and will look to sharpen their skills all season long facing one of the better defensive fronts in the NFL.

Speaking of defense, 24 players made the year's team, led by young star Chase Young.

Not a lot of surprises among the front seven outside of maybe William Bradley-King who had been penciled onto the roster by many.

Four linebackers will be in the initial group for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, starting with 2021 first-round NFL Draft pick, Jamin Davis.

Jimmy Moreland was perhaps the earliest surprise cut made this year as he will now look for other work while cornerbacks Troy Apke, Torry McTyer, and Darryl Roberts join shoe-ins Benjamin St-Juste, William Jackson III, and Kendall Fuller.

Jeremy Reaves was let go by Washington after his preseason performance both on the field and on the practice sidelines with his journalistic imitations. Instead, rookie Darrick Forrest makes the team.

Your specialists are as expected with punter Tress Way, kicker Dustin Hopkins, and rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman.

It's a sharp team on paper, even with some of the surprise cuts. But games aren't played on paper, and it's almost time for this Washington Football Team to show us what they've got.