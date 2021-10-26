Injury Update: Is Washington Close to Getting Healthy?

The Washington Football Team has been dealing with miscues, mistakes, and injuries. At least one of those circumstances might be getting better, as the team stands one game away from a much-needed bye week.

Of course, we don't think an NFL team has ever looked at the bye as a hindrance, but this season's week off couldn't come at a better time.

With a road matchup coming against the Denver Broncos, the WFT will have one more chance to notch a third win of the year before hosting the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

Who will be available? Head coach Ron Rivera had some updates on Monday.

"As far as (quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick) is concerned...he has an MRI that's going to be in two weeks and that's when they're going to evaluate him," Rivera told media. "(Tight end, Logan Thomas), we'll see ... Hopefully, he's getting closer...I have not gotten the update on (wide receiver, Dyami Brown) yet. We'll see how (guard, Brandon Scherff) is come Wednesday morning."

Those are the players who have been missing, or have missed time recently. While Fitzpatrick, Thomas, and Scherff were unavailable Sunday, Brown was active for the loss to the Green Bay Packers, but left the game early.

Star running back Antonio Gibson has also been banged up this season, and coach Rivera state the ball-carrier was able to get out of Week 7 relatively healthy.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has been filling in as Washington's starting passer since Fitzpatrick went down in the first game of the year, and has received mixed reviews which have turned down more often in recent weeks.

While the offense looked better on Sunday in a loss at Green Bay, especially with Heinicke rushing for the second-most yards by a quarterback in franchise history (95). The team still failed to score inside the red zone, and now has just 19 points on eight drives ending inside the opponent's 20-yard line during their three-game losing streak.

Not mentioned in the injury updates is Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, a situation worth monitoring.

But overall? Getting healthier should help, and given the recent performances, it can't come soon enough.