Washington Football Team Injury/Practice Report  - Arizona 9.17

Cole Holcomb was limited (knee) once again on Thursday after getting banged up Sunday in the season opener for the Washington Football Team.

Everyone else was good to go and practiced in full as two (1-0) teams collide Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Thomas Davis and Kendall Fuller both completed practice for the 2nd time in two days and are on target to make their season debut this week. Fuller, of course, is making his return to Washington after two years in Kansas City.

This news means that the team has had no setbacks in terms of players not being able to work and didn't even require a number of veteran days off on Wednesday.

If Holcomb can't go (why push it?), Davis is the easy answer. Ron Rivera will have to sit down others on gameday with Bryce Love a likely target again and the question remains is what will Antonio Gandy-Golden's role be?

The rookie was a surprise activation on Sunday and then did not play.

Not even one snap on special teams where as Cam Sims had 16 and rookie Isaiah Wright had 10 just on those units alone.

Washington made a few small roster moves official on Thursday morning.

Arizona has more injuries that they are dealing with early on in the week, including their starting center who did not work on Wednesday.



Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins did not work on Wednesday, but neither was injury related.

For more on the Cardinals, please check out our weekly series 'Enemy Intel' with George Carmi.

Enemy Intel - Arizona Cardinals vs. WFT The Arizona Cardinals come into 2020 as one of the more sexy picks to make a splash this season. Despite playing in arguably the most competitive division in football, the team from the desert has high hopes in both of their second year investments -- quarterback Kyler Murray and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Also listen to "Crossover Thursday" on "Locked on Cardinals" and the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast. '

Join "Burgundy & Gold Forever + now and get exclusive access available only to members and Sports Illustrated Magazine for free!

https://www.si.com/nfl/washingtonfootball/burgundy-and-gold-forever-plus/

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621