    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington Football Team Injury Report: Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

    Washington is 8-5 at home against New Orleans in the all-time series. Is this a chance to get healthy?
    Author:

    Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson, who sat out the Wednesday workout as the WFT prepares for Sunday's visit from the New Orleans Saints, returned to practice on Thursday - but is listed as having been limited.

    Gibson, who figures to be central to the attack for the 2-2 Washington club in the Week 5 meeting at FedEx Field against the 2-2 Saints, showed up on the practice injury report a week ago when he missed practice due to a shin injury. He nevertheless played in the game against the Atlanta Falcons and helped key a victory as he played 37 snaps and had 16 touches for 75 yards and his first rushing TD of the season. 

    Also listed on the WFT report for Thursday: Receivers Curtis Samuel (groin), Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring), along with Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee) - all out.

    Additionally, safety Deshazor Everett (knee), linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder), and defensive tackles Jon Allen (knee) and Matt Ioannidis (knee) were listed as "limited.''

    Recommended Articles

    gibson 24
    Play

    Washington's Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

    Washington is 8-5 at home against New Orleans in the all-time series. Is this a chance to get healthy?

    1 minute ago
    Montez Sweat
    Play

    Despite Surprising Struggles, Saints Not Sleeping on WFT Defense

    Production or not, New Orleans knows the talent its facing in Washington

    7 hours ago
    Ron Rivera
    Play

    Key WFT-Saints Matchup: Offensive, Defensive Masterminds

    How the coaches attack, and counter, could determine the winner this weekend

    7 hours ago

    READ MORE: DeAndre Carter Wins Special Teams Player of the Week

    New Orleans is trying to get healthy in this 1 p.m. ET start in ways that do not necessarily appear on the report as the Saints are coming off a rather shocking home loss to the Giants. Washington's Week 4 also featured a scare as while the WFT beat the Falcons, it happened only after rallying from a 30-22 deficit in the fourth quarter to win in the game's final minute.

    Washington is 8-5 at home against New Orleans in the all-time series.

    READ MORE: Saints Not Sleeping on WFT D

    gibson 24
    News

    Washington's Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

    1 minute ago
    Montez Sweat
    News

    Despite Surprising Struggles, Saints Not Sleeping on WFT Defense

    7 hours ago
    Ron Rivera
    News

    Key WFT-Saints Matchup: Offensive, Defensive Masterminds

    7 hours ago
    Dustin Hopkins
    News

    LISTEN: Should Washington Keep Kicker Dustin Hopkins?

    8 hours ago
    6C057A52-8812-4C34-91E4-277A2C747835
    News

    Ex Packers TE in for WFT Logan Thomas

    Oct 6, 2021
    gilmore s
    News

    Washington Interest in Cut Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore?

    Oct 6, 2021
    USATSI_16745465
    News

    Washington WR Wins Special Teams Player of the Week

    Oct 6, 2021
    Daniel Jones
    News

    Can WFT Borrow Giants' Blueprint to Beat Saints?

    Oct 6, 2021