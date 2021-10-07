Washington's Antonio Gibson Ready vs. Saints?

Washington is 8-5 at home against New Orleans in the all-time series. Is this a chance to get healthy?

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson, who sat out the Wednesday workout as the WFT prepares for Sunday's visit from the New Orleans Saints, returned to practice on Thursday - but is listed as having been limited.

Gibson, who figures to be central to the attack for the 2-2 Washington club in the Week 5 meeting at FedEx Field against the 2-2 Saints, showed up on the practice injury report a week ago when he missed practice due to a shin injury. He nevertheless played in the game against the Atlanta Falcons and helped key a victory as he played 37 snaps and had 16 touches for 75 yards and his first rushing TD of the season.

Also listed on the WFT report for Thursday: Receivers Curtis Samuel (groin), Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring), along with Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee) - all out.

Additionally, safety Deshazor Everett (knee), linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder), and defensive tackles Jon Allen (knee) and Matt Ioannidis (knee) were listed as "limited.''

New Orleans is trying to get healthy in this 1 p.m. ET start in ways that do not necessarily appear on the report as the Saints are coming off a rather shocking home loss to the Giants. Washington's Week 4 also featured a scare as while the WFT beat the Falcons, it happened only after rallying from a 30-22 deficit in the fourth quarter to win in the game's final minute.

