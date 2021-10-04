Brandon Scherff and Logan Thomas: WFT Injury Update

Brandon Scherff and standout tight end Logan Thomas are expected to miss some time.

The Washington Football Team recorded a 34-30 win in Sunday’s Week 4 visit to the Atlanta Falcons, but the WFT comes away from the victory with a pair of impactful losses to the offense.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced at his Monday press conference that he expects Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff and standout tight end Logan Thomas to miss some time.

Scherff exited the Atlanta game after hurting his knee. Thomas left the game due to a hamstring injury.

Indications are that Scherff could miss as much as three weeks with what is being reported as a sprained MCL.

Thomas, an important weapon (and pass-catching security blanket) for QB Taylor Heinicke as the WFT works to move the chains with efficiency, might be considered week-to-week for the WFT.

Wes Schweitzer took over for Scherff on Sunday in Atlanta, while veteran Ricky Seals-Jones and a pair of youngsters, John Bates and Sammis Reyes, are the other tight ends that Washington can employ in the coming weeks, including this upcoming Sunday in a meeting against the New Orleans Saints at FedEx Field.

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic sustained a pec injury on Sunday, with NFL Network initially reporting that the injury could be “a serious one.” And indeed, Rivera is suggesting that Bostic and fellow defender Tory McTyer (with a torn ACL) ; Ron Rivera said Jon Bostic are likely out for the year.

