Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Terry McLaurin, J.D. McKissic

    WFT Practice Report: WR McLaurin IN, RB McKissic DNP

    Getting a few extra days of rest could prove vital for Washington headed into Tuesday's game against the Eagles
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team released the injury report for Saturday's practice, and there's still some healing to be done for what has a been a depleted squad over the past month. 

    "The biggest thing as we get guys back is getting them reintegrated into what we're doing and at the same time keeping them fresh," coach Ron Rivera said Saturday. "We don't want to wear them down."

    On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) and Cole Holcomb (ankle) got in full and limited participation, respectively. 

    Wide receiver Curtis Samuel registered a third-straight DNP with a lingering hamstring injury, while Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff saw a limited practice with an ankle issue. 

    After suffering a concussion in Sunday's loss against Dallas, top wide receiver Terry McLaurin got in a full practice on Saturday. With 106 targets, 61 catches, and 808 yards this season, he's the runaway receiving-leader for the Football Team in 2021. 

    Recommended Articles

    60B5771B-4235-48F0-AB54-3DD438A54447
    Play

    Who's In? Who's Out? WFT Saturday Injury Report

    Getting a few extra days of rest could prove vital for Washington headed into Tuesday's game against the Eagles

    25 minutes ago
    WFT Fans
    Play

    Washington Can't Lose This Weekend, But It Sure Can Win

    A Washington Football Team fan's guide to a guaranteed loss-free Sunday (and Monday) of NFL games

    1 hour ago
    93A2C6E3-A3D3-4436-ABD2-B60E07C67BC3
    Play

    WFT BREAKING: Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat & More Off COVID, to Play at Eagles

    Rivera says that 80 percent of his players who have COVID are asymptomatic.

    3 hours ago

    Running back J.D McKissic, who has also been sidelined with a concussion since Week 12's win against Seattle, registered a DNP on Saturday. Though he has now cleared concussion protocol, the post-practice presser revealed that McKissic's injury designation is being changed to a neck injury. 

    McKissic is second on the team in receiving yards (397) and third in rushing yards (212) this season. 

    Still, Rivera said the offense should remain operating at a smooth pace with a few extra days of preparation headed into Tuesday's game. 

    "For the most part offensively, it doesn't impact them as much as it impacts our defense right now," he said. 

    The Eagles are coming off of a bye in Week 14 and should be well-rested for Tuesday's divisional bout. Getting a win on the road will be just another of the many obstacles WFT has had to overcome this season as the push for the playoffs continues. 

    60B5771B-4235-48F0-AB54-3DD438A54447
    News

    Who's In? Who's Out? WFT Saturday Injury Report

    25 minutes ago
    WFT Fans
    News

    Washington Can't Lose This Weekend, But It Sure Can Win

    1 hour ago
    93A2C6E3-A3D3-4436-ABD2-B60E07C67BC3
    News

    WFT BREAKING: Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat & More Off COVID, to Play at Eagles

    3 hours ago
    Terry McLaurin and Taylor Heinicke
    News

    Washington Injury List is Short - Except for COVID Outbreak

    19 hours ago
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    How to Watch WFT at Eagles: COVID Moves NFC East Clash

    23 hours ago
    nfl mask covid clutch
    News

    NFL Postpones Washington vs. Eagles; Now What?

    Dec 17, 2021
    wft
    News

    Sick Day: Can the NFL Postpone WFT vs. Eagles?

    Dec 17, 2021
    0025CA6E-E39B-43D4-AF48-5D1D709CBD1F
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Heinicke to COVID List, Ex Cowboys QB Signed

    Dec 17, 2021