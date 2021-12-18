Who's In? Who's Out? WFT Saturday Injury Report

The Washington Football Team released the injury report for Saturday's practice, and there's still some healing to be done for what has a been a depleted squad over the past month.

"The biggest thing as we get guys back is getting them reintegrated into what we're doing and at the same time keeping them fresh," coach Ron Rivera said Saturday. "We don't want to wear them down."

On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) and Cole Holcomb (ankle) got in full and limited participation, respectively.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel registered a third-straight DNP with a lingering hamstring injury, while Pro Bowl offensive lineman Brandon Scherff saw a limited practice with an ankle issue.

After suffering a concussion in Sunday's loss against Dallas, top wide receiver Terry McLaurin got in a full practice on Saturday. With 106 targets, 61 catches, and 808 yards this season, he's the runaway receiving-leader for the Football Team in 2021.

Running back J.D McKissic, who has also been sidelined with a concussion since Week 12's win against Seattle, registered a DNP on Saturday. Though he has now cleared concussion protocol, the post-practice presser revealed that McKissic's injury designation is being changed to a neck injury.

McKissic is second on the team in receiving yards (397) and third in rushing yards (212) this season.

Still, Rivera said the offense should remain operating at a smooth pace with a few extra days of preparation headed into Tuesday's game.

"For the most part offensively, it doesn't impact them as much as it impacts our defense right now," he said.

The Eagles are coming off of a bye in Week 14 and should be well-rested for Tuesday's divisional bout. Getting a win on the road will be just another of the many obstacles WFT has had to overcome this season as the push for the playoffs continues.