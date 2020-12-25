NewsPodcasts
WFT Injury Update: Will These Three Offensive Standouts Play Vs. Panthers?

The all-important quarterback. The reliable star at wide receiver. The breakout standout at running back.

Questionable. Questionable. And doubtful.

For QB Alex Smith, this is actually a positive designation from the Washington Football Team’s Christmas Day workout in the hope that he can be in the lineup in Sunday’s NFL Week 16 visit from the Panthers.

Smith was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice - a first since injuring his calf in a Week 14 win over the 49ers. He is listed as “questionable” on the team’s final injury report ... increasing the hope that he gets the nod against Carolina over the distraction-laden Dwayne Haskins.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Planning on Playing,’ Says Alex Smith

Running back Antonio Gibson is also listed as “questionable” after missing the last two games with a toe injury.

READ MORE: What You Need To Know About The Carolina Panthers

READ MORE: ‘Thanks A Lot, Dan. Thanks A Lot, Dwayne.’ - Chris Russell WFT Column

Ideally, Smith would be assisted on Sunday by WFT’s best runner in Gibson and best wide receiver in Terry McLaurin. But McLaurin on Friday missed a third straight practice with an ankle injury and he isn’t even listed as “questionable”; his designation is the even more worrisome “doubtful.”

The Washington Football Team also has some issues at the linebacker position, where Thomas Davis is listed as “out” for the game and where Kevin Pierre-Louis is listed as “questionable” with an injury to an ankle.

For NFL Playoffs-hopeful WFT, this Sunday afternoon game at FedExField is all-important. So is the fate of whomever plays QB ... and whomever is available to assist him.

