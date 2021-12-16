Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Once Interested in Washington, Urban Meyer Fired by Jaguars

    Owner Shad Khan fired his coach while attending NFL owners meetings in Dallas
    Author:

    Urban Meyer's turbulent career in the NFL lasted only 13 games and two victories as the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him as head coach late Wednesday night.

    The Jaguars are 2-11 this season, tied with the Houston Texans for the second-worst record in the NFL behind only the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions. The Jags, who lost to the Texans in the season opener Sept. 12 in Houston, host Houston in the rematch Sunday that could ultimately determine which team gets the No. 2 pick in next April's 2022 NFL Draft.

    Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville's interim coach the remainder of the 2021 season.

    Meyer's name was connected to the Washington Football Team near the end of the 2019 season when it was clear Bill Callahan was on the hot seat. Meyer attended a December game and was seated alongside WFT quarterback Alex Smith, who was one of his players at Utah. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin said Meyer was in attendance to watch him and former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

    Recommended Articles

    WFT - Urban
    Play

    BREAKING: Once Interested in Washington, Urban Meyer Fired by Jaguars

    Owner Shad Khan fired his coach while attending NFL owners meetings in Dallas

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17345582_168388359_lowres
    Play

    QB Taylor Heinicke Practicing? Full WFT Practice Report

    Injures and COVID issues have continued to pile up for Ron Rivera's team

    8 hours ago
    Kyle Allen injured 2 © Geoff Burke 2020 Nov 8
    Play

    BREAKING: Washington Signs New QB in Response to COVID

    WFT QB Kyle Allen will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, NFL Network reports.

    13 hours ago

    Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars was a rocky one from start to finish with the number of off-field headlines about the coach's decisions and conduct far exceeding the team’s number of wins. His firing comes hours after a story from former Jaguars' kicker Josh Lambo said Meyer kicked him in a practice in August.

    Said Jaguars owner Shad Khan in a statement:

    Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer. After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen. Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.

    Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday, prior to the Lambo story being released, that the drama around the team had to change.

    Now, it has.

    WFT - Urban
    News

    BREAKING: Once Interested in Washington, Urban Meyer Fired by Jaguars

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17345582_168388359_lowres
    News

    QB Taylor Heinicke Practicing? Full WFT Practice Report

    8 hours ago
    Kyle Allen injured 2 © Geoff Burke 2020 Nov 8
    News

    BREAKING: Washington Signs New QB in Response to COVID

    13 hours ago
    Jonathan Allen
    News

    LISTEN: Without Allen, Ioannidis, Where Does Washington Turn for Pass Rush?

    14 hours ago
    Matt Corral
    News

    Early Mock Draft: Which QB Comes to Washington?

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17345582_168388359_lowres
    News

    How Far Did Washington Slide in Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys?

    16 hours ago
    WFT
    News

    WFT vs. Eagles: Strength on Strength?

    Dec 14, 2021
    fuller
    News

    Washington Moves 2 More Defensive Players to COVID List

    Dec 14, 2021