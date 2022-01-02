The Washington Football Team is clinging to very slim playoff hopes as it hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a matchup of two teams that saw each other in a rare Tuesday night game just two weeks ago.

Philadelphia came out on top 27-17 that day and it pushed the Eagles' playoff hopes ahead ... but put the WFT's in jeopardy.

Here in NFL Week 17, Washington needed a fast start to get a jump on Philadelphia on the scoreboard, and it got one.

After a 34-yard opening kickoff return by DeAndre Carter that set up Washington at its own 33, a combination of Taylor Heinicke passes and Jaret Patterson runs took the ball down to the Philadelphia 11 yard line.

Patterson was then able to finish with an 11-yard touchdown run, ending a six-play, 67-yard drive that took just 3:06 off the clock, giving Washington a 7-0 lead after the Joey Slye extra point.

Washington then needed a strong showing on defense to keep the lead, and it got one.

After the kickoff, the Eagles were able to move the ball to the Washington 24. Faced with a fourth-and-1, Philadelphia elected to go for the first down rather than kick a field goal.

The Washington defense held Philly for no gain after turning the ball over on downs.

So far Washington has been able to move the ball offensively and hold the Philadelphia offense from doing much damage. It will need more of the same the rest of the way to keep its playoff chances alive in the NFL as it now has a 10-0 lead - just as the WFT did two weeks ago before that loss at Philly.