    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chiefs Injury Update: Good News, Bad News for Washington

    One star is out, the other is in doubt, for Sunday against WFT
    Author:

    Things haven't gone well thus far for the Washington Football Team, but another week is another opportunity to get things going in the right direction. 

    Facing the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, the WFT has a presumably tall task ahead of them as they try to even back out to .500 through six weeks of play. 

    However, given the Chiefs' own struggles up to this point, both teams look to be coming into Week 6 with more of a level playing field than what we would have expected before the season began. 

    After missing two days of practice this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially listed as 'questionable' with a quad injury he suffered in the Chiefs' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills. 

    Of course, usually questionable means we should expect to see him unless something dramatic like an aggravation happens between now and kickoff. If that happens, it's likely to occur during warmups on game day. 

    With one star in question, Washington knows it won't be facing another, as defensive lineman Chris Jones has officially been ruled 'out' for Sunday's contest in FedEx Field. 

    Chiefs Injury Update: Good News, Bad News for WFT

    Jones missed last weeks loss to the Bills, and his absence this weekend gives the WFT offensive line a head start of sorts when it comes to protecting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who is looking to rebound after a poor showing against the New Orleans Saints last weekend. 

    Also ruled out for this weekend's game for the opposition is cornerback Charvarius Ward, and tight end Blake Bell.

    Hill being on the field at all is dangerous, but if he's in fact a bit hobbled by the injury, it'll help a struggling Washington secondary who hasn't had much success containing opposing weapons this season. 

    It's not enough to swing the betting lines in favor of the Washington Football Team, but like your favorite Jim Carrey gif would indicate, it means there's a chance.

    And what better way to honor the memory of safety Sean Taylor on the day of his jersey retirement, than by pulling off an upset win over the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

