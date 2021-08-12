GAMEDAY: What's Washington's Key to Win at New England?

The Washington Football Team begins the 2021 NFL preseason against the New England Patriots. Here's the key to victory.

The Washington Football Team is at the New England Patriots in the preseason opener for each squad. Both are expected to use their potential starting quarterbacks for at least a portion of the game, along with other key players.

RECORDS: Washington Football Team (0-0), New England Patriots (0-0)

ODDS: The Patriots are 1-point favorites.

STAT: The Washington Football Team won the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record.

FUN FACT: This mark the first time that Washington head coach Ron Rivera and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton face off against each other since being together with the Carolina Panthers.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington will get their first look at quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center and rookie middle linebacker Jamin Davis. Both are expected to have significant roles in 2021.

A WELCOME ADDITION: The Washington Football Team is getting back offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas after being on the COVID-19 list. He was a key free agency addition in 2019, and has solidified himself as a regular starter.

WASHINGTON KEY TO VICTORY: Washington has made it a focus to bolster its defense over the last few seasons by building through the draft. The front-seven will need to show up in a major way.

The Patriots are expected to play both Newton and rookie QB Mac Jones to get a feel for their fit in the offense. Washington needs to get to the quarterback.

The Patriots made it a point to add more talent at tight end this offseason. along with an greater emphasis on getting the ball out quickly. TEs Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry were added in free agency.

GAME TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 12th

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium,Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV/RADIO: ESPN 980 AM, WINX 94.3 FM and WWXT 92.7 FM

THE FINAL WORD: “Is he going through the checks, the processes he needs to?” Rivera said Tuesday, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post, about Fitzpatrick. “When I’m done, I’m going to take a look and see what the playbook tells us."