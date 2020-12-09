ASHBURN, Va. - Dustin Hopkins struggled miserably to start the year for the Washington Football Team. An organization with very little margin for error, especially early in the season, couldn't afford the struggles of a normally reliable kicker.

In years past, we've contended, Hopkins may have been released. Instead, coach Ron Rivera and special-teams coordinator Nate Kaczor buckled down and stayed patient.

Now that conviction is being rewarded.

Hopkins booted three huge field goals Monday evening in an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and as a result was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The NFL announced the award for Week 13 on Wednesday morning.

Hopkins missed five of his first 13 attempts this year, including an extra point and also battled through a groin injury. He's now 5-5 in the last two games.

It's the second time in Hopkins career that he's won the award, becoming the first Washington kicker to ever be selected more than once.

It's been a while since the first time (Week 3, 2016) but Hopkins and Washington will take it.

During the Steelers win, Hopkins nailed two 45-yard field goals and a 49-yard strike with the last two, both from 45, coming in the waning moments of the upset victory.

Hopkins put Washington ahead 20-17 and then put a little icing on the cake when the offense was trying to kill the clock. He also connected on both extra points and even though a short kick off nearly hurt Washington, that was good enough to win the award.

Per Washington Football Public Relations, it was the first time in Hopkins career that he hit on three or more 40-plus yard field goals in one game. The last player to do that for Washington was Graham Gano in 2010.

As Rivera said in Pittsburgh regarding Hopkins' success, "Knock on wood.''