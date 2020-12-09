SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Hopkins Hits on Weekly NFL Award

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Dustin Hopkins struggled miserably to start the year for the Washington Football Team. An organization with very little margin for error, especially early in the season, couldn't afford the struggles of a normally reliable kicker.

In years past, we've contended, Hopkins may have been released. Instead, coach Ron Rivera and special-teams coordinator Nate Kaczor buckled down and stayed patient.

READ MORE: Rivera's Will Leads to Upset Win

Now that conviction is being rewarded. 

Hopkins booted three huge field goals Monday evening in an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and as a result was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The NFL announced the award for Week 13 on Wednesday morning.

Hopkins missed five of his first 13 attempts this year, including an extra point and also battled through a groin injury.  He's now 5-5 in the last two games. 

It's the second time in Hopkins career that he's won the award, becoming the first Washington kicker to ever be selected more than once.

It's been a while since the first time (Week 3, 2016) but Hopkins and Washington will take it.

READ MORE: Ten Takes on a Triumph in Pittsburgh

During the Steelers win, Hopkins nailed two 45-yard field goals and a 49-yard strike with the last two, both from 45, coming in the waning moments of the upset victory.

Hopkins put Washington ahead 20-17 and then put a little icing on the cake when the offense was trying to kill the clock. He also connected on both extra points and even though a short kick off nearly hurt Washington, that was good enough to win the award.

Per Washington Football Public Relations, it was the first time in Hopkins career that he hit on three or more 40-plus yard field goals in one game. The last player to do that for Washington was Graham Gano in 2010. 

As Rivera said in Pittsburgh regarding Hopkins' success, "Knock on wood.''

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Doctor Is In On Antonio Gibson; What's The Diagnosis And What's Next For WFT?

We finally have a medical diagnosis on Antonio Gibson. It's not great and it's hard to see him being available this Sunday. So what's next?

Chris Russell

Coach Rivera's Will Leads to Washington Upset of Steelers

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team ended the Pittsburgh Steelers dreams of an undefeated season - and the coach is a driving force

Chris Russell

Washington Steals Win, Ruins Pittsburgh's Undefeated Run

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Monday as an imperfectly perfect team. Then came the Washington Football Team, passing a test in a winning way by a 23-17 score

Mike Fisher

by

Punnilingus

Inside the Numbers - Washington's Gibson the Key to Success Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Football Team are quite different & not just in the standings but can some numbers even the score?

Chris Russell

Sweat, Washington Football Team, Swat Away Steelers 23-17

The Washington Football Team did it. They beat the undefeated Steelers here in Pittsburgh Monday in fairly stunning fashion.

Chris Russell

Antonio Gibson Doubtful to Return

Bad news hit early for the Washington Football Team on their second offensive series of the game. They've likely lost their rookie stud.

Chris Russell

Three Keys: Can Washington Pull The Upset Against Steelers?

If the Washington Football Team is going to have any chance to wake up the NFL world against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they must do these three things and more.

Chris Russell

WFT vs. Steelers GAMEDAY: Anatomy Of An Upset?

Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers GAMEDAY: Anatomy Of An Upset?

Mike Fisher

What is Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio's Plan for Pittsburgh?

The Washington Football Team has a chance to make a very loud statement on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's all business from Ron Rivera & Jack Del Rio.

Chris Russell

Big Ben & Terrific Terry Both Questionable

Could two big stars, one for the Pittsburgh Steelers and one for the Washington Football Team not play on Monday afternoon?

Chris Russell