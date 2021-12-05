Washington Football Team-Raiders Inactives: Will Curtis Samuel Play?

The Washington Football Team got some bad news before traveling to Las Vegas to face the Raiders this weekend.

Running back J.D. McKissic - who left last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks - is out for Week 13 with a concussion.

Meanwhile, safety Landon Collins is also going to miss this weekend’s contest with a foot injury, and rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is out after being put on injured reserve with another concussion.

That’s the bad news, the good news is wide receiver Curtis Samuel will be on the field to try to help his squad notch another win this weekend.

Meanwhile, wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden join Collins and McKissic on the inactive list.

Cornerback Corn Elder, guard Wes Schweitzer, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are also inactive for the burgundy and gold in Las Vegas.

The timing for losing McKissic and Collins couldn’t be worse as Washington looks to continue it’s winning ways since the bye week, going up against a Raiders squad looking to stay on track after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

On the other side, the Raiders ruled out defensive end Carl Nassib and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Friday, and the feeling was they would be without tight end Darren Waller as well, who is also out for this game, officially.

In addition, Las Vegas will also be without cornerback Amik Robertson, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

With the Cowboys winning their Thursday night contest against the New Orleans Saints, Washington needs a win to keep pace in the NFC East.

Just beyond the horizon is five-straight divisional games for the Washington Football Team, which will determine who makes the playoffs from the NFC East.

This weekend sets the stage on which the drama will play out.