WFT At Raiders GAMEDAY: Injuries Hobbling Playoff Push?

The Washington Football Team will be without three of its most reliable players this week. Safety Landon Collins, running back J.D. McKissic and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer were officially declared out against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Collins had a team-high seven tackles and a forced fumble, while McKissic scored a season-high two touchdowns.

Schweitzer has been quite a surprise to Washington's offensive line. He's been able to help open up the run game and has only allowed one sack this season.

"I feel comfortable and confident in the guys that we're going to rotate through and that'll play bigger roles," head coach Ron Rivera said.

The injury list doesn't stop there. Left guard Ereck Flowers didn't practice this week due to a foot injury and is questionable for Sunday's game. Rivera said he feels "pretty good" about Flowers' ability to play and it's an injury the seven-year NFL veteran can play through.

The WFT is "hot" and has been playing "winning football"; the question is if the team can overcome the injuries in its way.

ODDS: Raiders are -2.5. Total is 49.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 4-7 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: WFT defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was the Raiders head coach from 2015-17.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington safety Landon Collins, running back J.D. McKissic and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer are out. Left guard Ereck Flowers, center Tyler Larsen, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson, guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Logan Thomas will be active. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was placed on IR.

GAME TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 5

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "I enjoyed my time there [coaching the Raiders] and you always look forward to competing against people you know," Del Rio said. "I think the fans there are tremendous and this will be a great experience for our guys to go into that atmosphere."